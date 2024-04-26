Russian troops dropped two air bombs on Sumy and shelled Bilopillia. There are dead

For two hours on April 26, Russian troops bombarded the civilian infrastructure of Bilopillia in the Sumy region with artillery and attacked Sumy with aerial bombs.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) writes about this.

Two women, 77 and 69 years old, died as a result of the attack on Bilopillia. Three women were injured. A high-rise building and private houses were damaged.

In Sumy, the Russians attacked an industrial facility, first, with two guided aerial bombs.

The Prosecutorʼs Office of the Sumy region is conducting a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).