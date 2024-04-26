Estonia transferred two patrol boats to Ukraine

Estonia, in coordination with Denmark, transferred two patrol boats to Ukraine for the protection of sea routes in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Estonia.

The Ministry of Defense added that this will help Ukraine secure vital sea routes and protect its waters from Russian aggression.

The department does not name the model of the boats, but attached a photo of the EML Roland patrol boat to its message. The Estonian Navy still has a similar boat EML Risto. Both were put into service in 2020. They were built by Baltic Workboats (BWB). These boats are designed to work in extreme weather conditions and are quite maneuverable. They are armed with two large-caliber 12.7 mm machine guns and a remote-controlled FN Sea deFNder combat station (12.7 mm).

Estonia previously provided Ukraine with, among other things, Javelin anti-tank missile systems, howitzers, artillery ammunition, anti-tank mines and grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communication equipment, field hospitals (in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland), medical supplies, personal protection (helmets, etc.) and dry soldering.