General Staff: The Russian army lost 950 occupiers over the past day

Over the past day, 114 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported.

In the Kupyansk direction, defenders repelled ten attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kyslivka, Berestove (Kharkiv region) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk region).

In the Lyman region, the Russian occupiers carried out 20 attacks in the following areas: Druzhelyubivka (Kharkiv region); Makiivka, Serebryansky Forestry (Luhansk region); Torske, Terny, Zarichne (Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 26 attacks in the following settlements: Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Verkhnokamyanske, Nove, Mykolaivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka region, Ukrainian troops repelled more than 30 attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne, Umanske, Nevelske, Keramik, Berdychi and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the Russian army in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, and Vodyane settlements of the Donetsk region, where the Russian occupiers tried 19 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice in the Staromayorsk area of the Donetsk region and Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions three times.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, as of April 26, the Russians lost 950 soldiers (killed and wounded), seven tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 31 artillery systems, 12 drones, 35 vehicles and 16 special vehicles.

The total estimated losses of Russia during a full-scale invasion are as follows:

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck two control points, eight personnel concentration areas and three anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy. Units of the missile forces hit the command post and the area where the personnel of the Russians were concentrated.