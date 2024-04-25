An explosion occurred at a scrap metal collection point in the Lviv region. Two people were killed

There was an explosion at the scrap metal collection point in the village of Staryi Yar, Lviv region. Two people died, one more was injured and is currently in the hospital.

This was reported by the police of the Lviv region.

The law enforcement officers established that a 58-year-old resident of one of the villages of the Yavorivsky district together with her 54-year-old neighbor brought metal objects to the scrap metal collection point.

When the metal was being weighed, an explosion occurred. The husband and the owner of the reception point, a 42-year-old woman, died on the spot. The woman who came with the deceased received numerous injuries.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Article 264 — negligent storage of firearms or ammunition of the Criminal Code.

Investigators, explosives specialists and forensic experts are working at the scene.