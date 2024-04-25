In Mykolaiv, two explosions rang out in a parking lot — two soldiers were killed and seven more people were injured

On Wednesday, April 24, two explosions rang out in the parking lot in Mykolaiv — two soldiers were killed, two more were wounded, and five rescuers were also injured.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the State Service for Emergency Situations.

SBI investigates violations of the rules for handling weapons (Part 3 of Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Preliminary, the military carelessly transferred ammunition from one car to another. After the first explosion, when the soldiers were injured, cars caught fire near the epicenter of the explosion. Rescuers arrived at the scene, then the second explosion occurred.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.