In the morning, the Russians hit the town of Smila in the Cherkasy region with a missile. There is large-scale destruction

On the morning of April 25, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the town of Smila, Cherkasy region.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ilya Yevlash said on the air of the telethon that civilian infrastructure, administrative buildings, railways and civilian vehicles were damaged. The enemy hit with an Iskander-K ballistic missile.

"Civil infrastructure was damaged, railway logistics connections were damaged. In addition, the strike damaged administrative buildings, cars and civilian property," he said.

The head of the Cherkasy regional administration Ihor Taburets clarified that 47 private houses, a high-rise building and several public institutions were damaged. The headquarters for liquidation of the consequences is working on the spot. Repair teams have already been formed.

There is no information about the dead.