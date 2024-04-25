The Russians attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Cherkasy region. Six people were injured

On the morning of April 25, Russian troops attacked the Cherkasy region, targeting a critical infrastructure facility.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets.

"In the morning, the enemy attacked our Cherkasy region. Complex anti-aircraft defense worked on a high-speed air target. According to preliminary information, a critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy district was damaged," Taburets wrote.

According to his information, there were no casualties, but six people sought medical help.

At 06:26, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a high-speed target moving in the direction of Cherkasy.