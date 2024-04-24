Dust from the Sahara reached Ukraine for the second time in a month. The country was covered by “dirty” rains

Dust from the Sahara desert covered Ukraine for the second time in April, the Hydrometeorological Center reported.

Meteorologists showed a satellite image where the dust is marked in pink. It is clearly traced over the southern and central regions and extends to the north.

Weather forecasters warned about the possibility of "dirty" rains, since the weather is now determined by a cyclone and moist air masses in most of the country. As a result, water droplets in clouds and precipitation intercept dust from the Sahara.

"Dirty" rain has already been recorded in Kyiv, Odesa and Kherson regions.

Dust will remain in the atmosphere over Ukraine until Friday, April 26, and from Friday to Saturday it will retreat to the east and the atmosphere will clear.