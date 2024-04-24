The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office closed 19% of cases against businesses after the audit

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) conducted an audit of the criminal proceedings that were initiated against the business. About 19% of them were closed.

Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi informed about this during a meeting with businesses and the Council of the Business Ombudsman, writes Forbes.

In total, the audit revealed 6 471 open cases that were initiated against businesses, of which 1 218 (19%) were closed.

The largest number of cases were initiated by the National Police — 64% (4 109), the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) — 27% (1 757), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) — 5% (344) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) — 4% (261).

During January-February, 163 arrests were cancelled. SBI has the most — almost 55% or 88 arrests. The National Police is in second place with 28% (45 arrests), SBU is in third place with 10% (17), and the Security Service is in fourth place with 8% (13).