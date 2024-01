The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, was detained at 3:00 p.m. while crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border at the "Medyka-Sheghini" checkpoint.

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the law enforcement agencies.

The case is related to obtaining the right to land for the construction of a premium cottage town Goodlife Park in the Vyshgorod district of the Kyiv region.

This cottage town was built in 2013, its area is 40 hectares.