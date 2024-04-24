The European Commission allocated another tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for €1.5 billion from a package of €50 billion

The European Commission allocated another tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for €1.5 billion from a large package of €50 billion within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program.
This was reported by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
"This is vital for the state and services of Ukraine to work while it repels the aggressor," she wrote in X.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported on April 23 that these funds will arrive this week.
- The Ukraine Facility program provides €50 billion for Kyiv over four years. For this, Ukraine must implement a number of reforms.
- In March 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the plan for the Ukraine Facility, which is the basis for receiving these funds. The plan defines 69 reforms and 10 investments, divided into 146 qualitative and quantitative indicators. The reforms cover 15 areas, including energy, agriculture, transport, green and digital transition, human capital, as well as state-owned enterprises, business environment, public finance and decentralization. As a result, they will help Ukraine on the way to membership in the European Union and adapt legislation to European standards.
- Ukraine received the first tranche of €4.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility program on March 20.