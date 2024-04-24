The European Commission allocated another tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for €1.5 billion from a package of €50 billion

The European Commission allocated another tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for €1.5 billion from a large package of €50 billion within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program.

This was reported by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"This is vital for the state and services of Ukraine to work while it repels the aggressor," she wrote in X.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported on April 23 that these funds will arrive this week.