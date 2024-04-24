Odesa citizen was detained on suspicion of preparing attacks on the prosecutorʼs office

In Odesa, law enforcement officers detained a man who is suspected of preparing attacks on the buildings of the prosecutorʼs office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). He allegedly wanted to take revenge for the conviction he received in 2019 for publicly calling for changes to Ukraineʼs borders.

This was reported by SBU.

According to the investigation, in 2019 the man received a suspended sentence. In the spring of 2023, the suspect continued to spread anti-Ukrainian materials on social networks, thanks to which he was found by the Russian special services and recruited to adjust the fire in Odesa.

SBU writes that the suspectʼs first task was to find and transmit the coordinates of the Ukrainian air defense complex. However, SBU found out about this and increased security measures at the facility, and the suspect was detained during the transfer of Russian intelligence.

According to the investigation, in order to obtain intelligence information, the agent went around the city and its surroundings. There he recorded the places of possible deployment of Ukrainian defenders. He sent the received data to the Russians via messenger, and then deleted all correspondence for the purpose of conspiracy.

The investigation claims that the suspect received money for helping the Russians. During the search of his apartment, three combat grenades and cartridges for small arms were seized.

The detainee was suspected of treason, he is in custody without bail. He faces life imprisonment.