Mass media: the USA is preparing a $1 billion package for Ukraine. Most of the aid is already in warehouses in Germany and Poland

The US is preparing a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, two US officials told Reuters on April 23.

According to the agency, the aid package includes transport, Stinger air defense equipment, additional ammunition for HIMARS, 155 millimeter artillery ammunition, TOW and Javelin anti-tank missiles and other weapons.

Politico sources noted a day earlier that the package will include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Humvee armored vehicles (aka HMMWVs) and M113 armored personnel carriers and missiles. It will also include artillery and anti-aircraft defense.

The interlocutor of the CNN channel notes that most of the expected package is already in warehouses in Germany and Poland. This will reduce the time required for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

The source also clarified that they will be the first to deliver artillery shells to Ukraine.