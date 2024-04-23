General Staff: Russia lost 800 soldiers over the past day. The situation at the front

Over the past day, April 22, 86 combat clashes took place at the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops attacked 19 times in the areas of Serebryansky Forestry and the settlements of Nadia, Novoyehorivka (Luhansk region) and in the Terny and Torske areas of the (Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops repulsed 16 attacks near Zolotarivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Keramik, Berdychi, Pervomayske, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Yasnobrodivka, and Netaylove of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russians tried more than 20 times to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the districts of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Mykilske, and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 3 times in the Staromayorske district of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy attacked 7 times and tried to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians did not carry out assault actions.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, on April 22, the Russians lost 800 soldiers (killed and wounded), 5 tanks, 12 armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, one air defense vehicle, 23 drones, 33 vehicles and two special vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows:

On the night of April 23, air defense destroyed 15 of 16 Shahed attack drones in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, and Cherkasy regions.