“He had to be looked after.” The head of GUR commented on the murder of Russian pilot Kuzminov in Spain

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov commented on the murder in Spain of the Russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who stole the Mi-8 helicopter for Ukraine, and then was killed in Spain. In his opinion, it was necessary to "look after" Kuzminov.

"I would give you an obscene answer, what conclusions we made. Unfortunately, this is a common psychological mistake of people: they relax, and started to have money, and supposedly look after their own security. At the same time, the desire for fame darkens everyoneʼs eyes. And they start saying something like "Do you know who I am?" and "Donʼt tell about it anyone, Iʼm telling only you." Then they start calling girls from the Russian Federation, whom they know from the past, telling them how much money they now have, and how wonderful they live in Spain, and so on," said Budanov in an interview with the BBC.

He added that such behavior of people is a typical mistake.

"I have never been afraid to admit mistakes and I can say the same here. It was still necessary to look after him, and not to believe that "Iʼm an adult, and know better how to live," noted the head of GUR.

Operation “Synytsia”

Operation "Synytsia" of the Main Directorate of Intelligence took place in August 2023: Russian military pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who agreed to cooperate with Ukraine, flew his Mi-8 helicopter from the territory of the Russian Federation to the Kharkiv region.

After the operation, Kuzminov received a large monetary reward — $500 000, and left for Spain. In February 2024, he was found murdered outside his home in the city of Villajojos in the province of Alicante.

According to The New York Times, Kuzminov lived in Spain under a different name. According to preliminary data, two men participated in his murder: they waited for Kuzminov in the underground garage of the house for several hours, and then shot him six times and moved the body.

NYT sources suggest that they were able to find Kuzminov thanks to his "fatal mistake" — he contacted his ex-girlfriend in Russia. In addition, in Spain he led a careless lifestyle: he visited bars popular among Russians and Ukrainians and littered with money.