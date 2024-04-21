Armed Forces Navy: Defense forces hit the Russian warship Kommuna

On April 21, the Ukrainian military attacked the Russian warship Kommuna. The nature of the damage is being clarified, but now the ship cannot perform its tasks.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

Russian warship "Commune".

A series of explosions in Sevastopol was reported in the morning. The occupying "governor" of the city, Mykhailo Razvozhaev , reported on the attack on the military ship, but assured that it was repelled. Fragments of an anti-ship missile fell on the ship and caught fire. which was allegedly quickly strengthened.

Local Telegram channels reported on the explosions in the bay and published a video showing a burning ship. The manʼs voice in the video says that the ship was hit by a missile.

The OSINT community believes that it was the Kommuna rescue warship that was attacked. Pletenchuk, the spokesman of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, confirmed his defeat.