The Russian military hit the Odesa region with ballistic missiles, there is a casualty

The Russian military hit Odesa with ballistic missiles. They aimed again at the transport and logistics facility of the port infrastructure.

This is reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Currently, four victims are known, informs the head of regional military administration Oleg Kiper.

The blast wave and debris from the rocket damaged private houses. The ceiling collapsed in one of them. The hay was caught in the private yard.

The air alert in the Odesa region lasted from 13:14 to 13:53. The explosion was reported at 1:17 p.m.