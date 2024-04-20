Russian troops shelled Vovchansk, collapsing the entrance of a 9-story building there. Two people died

Around 8 a.m. on April 20, Russian troops shelled the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the regional administration Oleg Sinegubov, the regional police and the prosecutorʼs office.

A Russian plane dropped a guided aerial bomb on the ninth floor, collapsing the third entrance, and other areas of the city were hit by a rocket salvo system. The wounded woman and man were in a high-rise building. Two men aged 50 and 84 were killed by shelling in other areas of the city.

Sinegubov writes that the high-rise building was hit by a UMPB D-30 munition — a gliding aerial bomb capable of flying 30 kilometers. This Russian development is quite new. The information that the enemy started using the D-30SN UMPB appeared in March of this year. On March 10, they hit a residential building in the city of Myrnograd in the Donetsk region. Then 5 people were injured.

Russian troops continue to shell the cities of Kharkiv Oblast and its regional center.