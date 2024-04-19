Ukraine opened its second embassy in Africa in a week. This time in Rwanda

On April 18, Ukraine officially opened its embassy in the capital of Rwanda, Kigali.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the opening ceremony of the embassy, the Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa, Maksym Subh, spoke about countering Russiaʼs armed aggression and Russian attacks on energy and industry.

He also discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda, Vincent Biruta, the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation and interaction within the framework of international organizations.

Subh extended an invitation to Biruti to participate in the Global Peace Summit. Biruta said that the Rwandan side is considering the possibility of participating in the summit.

