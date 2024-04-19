Ukraine opened its second embassy in Africa in a week. This time in Rwanda

On April 18, Ukraine officially opened its embassy in the capital of Rwanda, Kigali.
This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
At the opening ceremony of the embassy, the Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa, Maksym Subh, spoke about countering Russiaʼs armed aggression and Russian attacks on energy and industry.
He also discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda, Vincent Biruta, the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation and interaction within the framework of international organizations.
Subh extended an invitation to Biruti to participate in the Global Peace Summit. Biruta said that the Rwandan side is considering the possibility of participating in the summit.
- After the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukraine decided to strengthen relations with African countries. Since October 2022, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has already conducted three tours of African countries.
- Ukraineʼs strategy is to "free Africa from Russian influence," Kuleba said in August 2023.
- At the end of 2023, it became known that Ukraine plans to open ten more embassies in Africa. On April 11, Ukraine opened an embassy in Ivory Coast, and on April 16 — in Botswana.