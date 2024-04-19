The production of Challenger 3 tanks has started in Britain. What is their special feature

In the British city of Telford, production of one of the most lethal and protected battle tanks in the world — Challenger 3 — has begun.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Today, the final, eighth Challenger 3 prototype rolled off the assembly line at Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) in Telford.

The first prototype is already demonstrating its capabilities in tests. All prototypes will be tested in operational conditions to confirm their performance and improve if necessary. In total, they plan to build 140 more Challenger 3 tanks.

The new turrets for the Challenger 3 are manufactured at the Armstrong Works by welding, rather than casting, as was the case with its predecessor, the Challenger 2. The new turret has some design changes: it has been lengthened aft to carry shells from the combat compartment vehicle.

The Challenger 3 is armed with a 55-caliber L55A1 120-mm smoothbore gun that can fire most NATO rounds. The German gun mounted in the Challenger 3 has a higher muzzle velocity and greater penetration than the Challenger 2.

Challenger 3 develops a speed of 60 kmph. It features a new composite booking package known as EPSON, as well as the Trophy active defense system, which can detect and neutralize attacks in seconds. In addition, it is possible to install an additional Farnham hinged protection.

Infographics / Militarnyi

An £800 million ($1 billion) deal was signed with RBSL in 2021 to supply the British Army with 148 upgraded Challenger 3s.

The delivery of the first tanks was planned for 2027, but due to the war in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense decided to accelerate this process and have the first tanks already in 2025.