The European Investment Bank will allocate €560 million to Ukraine this year. What will they be spent on?

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will allocate €560 million to Ukraine this year. Funds will go to projects in energy, transport infrastructure, housing rehabilitation, as well as projects that will support economic recovery and local business.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The corresponding memorandum was signed with the head of the EIB, Nadia Calvino. It will contribute to the rapid recovery of Ukraine and bring the country closer to the European Union.

Shmygal also said that Ukraine plans to speed up work on current projects and focus on preparing new EIB investments in critical state and private initiatives.