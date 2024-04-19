Ukraine returned a 17-year-old girl from Russia

Ukraine returned a 17-year-old girl Myroslava from Russia. In 2014, she was left without her parents, and a year and a half ago, against her own wishes, she was sent to study in Russia from the temporarily occupied territory.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

In Russia, the girl lived in a dormitory, she was abandoned to her own devices. She tried to find someone who could support and help. Concerned people reported the girlʼs whereabouts to Ukraine.

Her return was undertaken by representatives of the Ukrainian Network for Childrenʼs Rights in close cooperation with the Ministry of Reintegration. The difficult journey lasted four days, but now the girl is at home, in Ukraine.