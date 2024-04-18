Ukraine has developed a drone capable of traveling 3,000 km

The Economist, citing an unnamed drone manufacturer, writes that a new model of a Ukrainian drone can cover a distance of 3,000 kilometers and reach Siberia.

The model was developed due to the Westʼs delay in providing Ukraine with long-range weapons.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, there are now American officials who do not object to Ukraine hitting Russian facilities in the rear.

"They are privately telling us to continue," the anonymous drone manufacturer assures, adding that the Ukrainian drone program will expand in the coming months.