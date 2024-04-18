During the leadership of Pavelko, UAF suffered losses of 1.3 billion hryvnias

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) has published the preliminary results of the audit of its activities for 2015-2023, conducted by the independent auditing company AC Crowe Ukraine.

In January 2024, immediately after being elected to the post of UAF president, Andrii Shevchenko announced a comprehensive audit of the associationʼs activities. Its first results are now known, and the final document should be completed within three months.

So far, the auditors have discovered the outflow of UAF assets in the amount of 1 billion 342 million 900 thousand hryvnias. The main losses were caused by operations with offshore companies, losses of funds due to the use of deposits, costs associated with overestimation of the cost of purchased goods, works and services.

UAF pointed out that these data are preliminary and have yet to be finally approved. The final results of the inspection will be published after the analysis is completed.