The ex-president of the UAF Andriy Pavelko was released from custody

The Lviv Court of Appeal granted the petition of the former president of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) Andriy Pavelko and released him from arrest.
This was confirmed by Pavelkoʼs lawyers to Babel.
Since March 2015, the Ukrainian Football Association has been headed by Andriy Pavelko (currently, it is Andriy Shevchenko). On November 29, 2022, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Andriy Pavelko under arrest. He is suspected of being involved in fraud with the construction of a plant for the production of artificial grass for football fields and embezzlement of 270 million hryvnias. Pavelko was immediately released on bail of 9.8 million hryvnias.
However, on June 16, the court decided to arrest Pavelko and transfer the bail to the state.
- In 2018-2019, the investigators of the National Police opened criminal proceedings against the leadership of the UAF and its chairman Andriy Pavelko due to the possible embezzlement of budget 270 million hryvnias ($11.16 million), which were allocated for the construction of football fields with an artificial surface in the regions, as well as due to the possible seizure with budget funds of "FFU Production" and "Sport Technology".
- Two more cases are being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU): the abuse of official position by the federationʼs leadership, which led to inflated prices during the purchase of fields, and the false declaration of property by the president of the federation Andriy Pavelko.