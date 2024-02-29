The ex-president of the UAF Andriy Pavelko was released from custody

The Lviv Court of Appeal granted the petition of the former president of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) Andriy Pavelko and released him from arrest.

This was confirmed by Pavelkoʼs lawyers to Babel.

Since March 2015, the Ukrainian Football Association has been headed by Andriy Pavelko (currently, it is Andriy Shevchenko). On November 29, 2022, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Andriy Pavelko under arrest. He is suspected of being involved in fraud with the construction of a plant for the production of artificial grass for football fields and embezzlement of 270 million hryvnias. Pavelko was immediately released on bail of 9.8 million hryvnias.

However, on June 16, the court decided to arrest Pavelko and transfer the bail to the state.