Former MP Solvar was released on personal recognizance. The deposit will be transferred to the Armed Forces

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) changed the preventive measure against former MP Ruslan Solvar from bail to personal commitment. Already deposited funds will be transferred to the Armed Forces.
This is reported by the anti-corruption organization Transparency International Ukraine.
The defense side filed a motion to change the preventive measure from bail to personal commitment. The deposit in the amount of 240 000 hryvnias was requested to be transferred to the account of the "Army of Drones" project.
The prosecutor did not object. Solvar was also ordered to hand in his foreign passport, to inform the court about a change in his place of residence and place of work.
- Solvar is accused of receiving compensation from the state for renting housing in the Kyiv hotel for MPs, although he had housing in Kyiv. He received a hotel room in 2014 and only in 2018, after publicity in the media, Solvar refused compensation. In four years, he received more than 360 thousand hryvnias.
- In June 2021, HACC decided to acquit the former peopleʼs deputy in this case, but the prosecutors did not agree with this and filed an appeal. In September 2022, HACC sentenced the former deputy to three years in prison, but already in December of the following year, the prison term was canceled and the case was sent for a new trial.