The Supreme Court overturned the prison sentence of ex-MP Solvar

​The Supreme Court overturned the prison sentence of ex-MP of the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko (BPP) Ruslan Solvar and sent the case for a new trial.

The Center for Combating Corruption writes about this with reference to a court decision in the Unified Register of Court Cases.

This decision was adopted by the Joint Chamber of the Criminal Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court. It is indicated that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecution (SAP) charged Solvar with abuse of power, not abuse of official position. Therefore, the case should be reconsidered.

The statute of limitations in this case expires in 2027.