The Supreme Court overturned the prison sentence of ex-MP Solvar

The Supreme Court overturned the prison sentence of ex-MP of the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko (BPP) Ruslan Solvar and sent the case for a new trial.
The Center for Combating Corruption writes about this with reference to a court decision in the Unified Register of Court Cases.
This decision was adopted by the Joint Chamber of the Criminal Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court. It is indicated that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecution (SAP) charged Solvar with abuse of power, not abuse of official position. Therefore, the case should be reconsidered.
The statute of limitations in this case expires in 2027.
- Ruslan Solvar was accused of receiving compensation from the state for renting housing in the Kyiv hotel for MPs, although he had housing in Kyiv. He received a hotel room in 2014 and only in 2018, after publicity in the media, Solvar refused compensation. In four years, he received more than 360 thousand hryvnias. In June 2021, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) decided to acquit the former MP in this case, but the prosecutors did not agree with this and filed an appeal, later HACC sentenced the former MP to three years in prison.