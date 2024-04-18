In Croatia, the party of the pro-Ukrainian prime minister wins the parliamentary elections

The Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party of the pro-Ukrainian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is leading in the parliamentary elections in Croatia and is actually winning.

Data from the countryʼs state election commission indicate that as of the morning of April 18, 99.7% of votes had been counted.

As HRT writes, the ruling HDZ gets 61 seats in the parliament out of 151. This is five seats less than in the previous elections in 2020.

The coalition led by the opposition Social Democratic Party, whose informal leader is pro-Russian President Zoran Milanović, took second place with 42 seats.

Right-wing populists from the "Patriotic Movement" won 14 seats. Analysts believe that the party will play a significant role in the formation of the new government.

Conservatives from the "Bridge" party will have 11 seats, the left-wing green movement “Možemo!” 10 mandates, IDS three mandates, "Independent Platform North" two mandates and one in the "Focus" party.