General Staff: Russia lost another 910 soldiers, 3 tanks and 8 armored vehicles

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of April 18 and spoke about the current situation at the front. 87 combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions near Novoserhiivka (Kharkiv region) 4 times.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 3 attacks near Nevske (Luhansk region) and Terny (Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 24 Russian attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Nove, Klishchiivka (Donetsk region). With the support of aviation, the occupiers are trying to improve their tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 19 attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske and Novoukraiinka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces are restraining Russian troops near Vodyane, Krasnohorivka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. The Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 23 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, attacked Ukrainian positions 5 times in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 3 times, trying to knock out units of the Defense Forces from bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhanshschyna directions, the Russians did not conduct assault operations, they are increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the Ukrainian border.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, on April 17, the occupiers lost an estimated 910 soldiers (killed and wounded), 3 tanks, 8 armored vehicles, 13 artillery systems, 5 drones, 31 vehicles and 5 special vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows:

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Units of the missile forces hit an ammunition depot and one other important enemy object — but they do not specify which one specifically.