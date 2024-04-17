The number of dead in Chernihiv has increased to 17. More than 40 injured remain in hospitals

In Chernihiv, the number of people killed by a missile attack increased to 17. In total, 78 people sought help from doctors, of which more than forty remained in the hospital.

This was reported by the acting mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako.

According to him, more than 20 apartment buildings were damaged.

"Today I met with representatives of our international partners who are already helping the people of Chernihiv, for which we are extremely grateful. Tomorrow, a relief center will open in the city, where people from the affected houses will be able to apply and receive financial aid," he noted.