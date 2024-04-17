In Wales, there was an explosion at the factory of the producer of ammunition and artillery BAE Systems

In Wales, in the county of Monmouthshire, in the village of Glascode, there was an explosion at the factory of the largest British arms manufacturer BAE Systems, which specializes in artillery and ammunition for it.

The BBC and The Telegraph write about the explosion.

According to the fire and rescue service of South Wales, the explosion in one of the premises of the plant was recorded at 10:49 British time. There were no casualties or injuries, but the police quickly surrounded the area, and emergency protocols were put into effect at the plant.

The reasons for the explosion are still unknown. The Department of Health and Safety was called to the scene. BAE Systems said there was no risk to the local population.

Wales News Service

Wales News Service