Ukraine and Great Britain signed an agreement on defense cooperation. The main points

Ukraine and Great Britain signed a new agreement on cooperation in the field of defense materials. It should expand cooperation between the two countries in the defense-industrial complex.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

The agreement was signed within the framework of the largest trade mission of Great Britain in Ukraine after the full-scale invasion of Russia — representatives of 29 British defense enterprises arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian businesses.

The expansion of cooperation could lead to the implementation of dozens of projects between the largest defense companies of Great Britain, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian companies — from the creation of strategic military repair facilities to the restoration of civilian infrastructure and the introduction of technologies to protect against cyber attacks.

During the trade mission, the British defense company BAE Systems agreed to a contract for maintenance and repair of L119 light guns in Ukraine. This means that the L119s, which the UK handed over to Ukraine, can be serviced here and returned to the frontline more quickly.

"The new agreement will be an effective mechanism for strengthening our cooperation in the military sector, paves the way for even greater support from Great Britain, and the involvement of the most advanced British technologies for our defense," said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov.