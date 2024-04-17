The General Staff informed about the loss of another 710 Russian soldiers. The situation at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of April 17 and spoke about the current situation at the front. 68 combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 9 times in Terny, Torske, Hryhorivka areas (Donetsk region) and Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk region).

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 19 Russian attacks near Verkhnyokamyanske, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region. The Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to improve their tactical position.

Ukrainian troops repelled 11 attacks by Russians near Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Netaylove, and Pervomaiske (Donetsk region) in the direction of Avdiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 20 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian positions 4 times in the districts of Staromayorske (Donetsk region) and Robotyne, north-western Verbove (Zaporizhzhia region).

In the Kherson direction, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 5 times.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, Slobozhanshchyna, and Kupyansk directions, the Russians did not conduct assault actions, they are increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the Ukrainian border.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, on April 16, the occupiers lost approximately 710 soldiers (killed and wounded), 4 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 15 artillery systems, one air defense vehicle, two drones, 24 vehicles and two special vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows:

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy control points. Units of the missile forces hit the area where enemy personnel were concentrated.