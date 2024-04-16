The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Beryslav. 15 people were injured

In the morning of April 16, Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on Beryslav, Kherson region.

The head of the Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this.

The blow fell on a residential building. The providerʼs building, pharmacy, residential building and other civil infrastructure were damaged.

Fifteen local residents received contusions. The injuries were minor, the victims were given medical assistance, and they refused to be hospitalized.

The prosecutorʼs office of the Kherson region has started an investigation into the attack on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war. The article provides for 8 to 12 years behind bars.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode