General Staff: Russia lost 9 tanks and 16 artillery systems

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of April 16 and spoke about the current situation at the front. During the past day, 104 combat clashes took place.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Terny and Torske in the Donetsk region 8 times.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops repulsed 33 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and Verkhnyokamyanske, Spirne, Nove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks by Russians in the districts of Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the occupiers in the Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobyeda, Vodyane and Urozhaine districts of the Donetsk region. The troops of the invaders tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 30 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 7 times in the Staromayorsk district of the Donetsk region, north of Priyutne and southwest of Bilohirya of the Zaporizhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the Russians are trying to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. So, during the past day, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 5 times.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, Slobozhanshchyna, and Kupyansk directions, the Russians did not conduct assault actions, they are increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the Ukrainian border.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, on April 15, the occupiers lost an estimated 920 soldiers (killed and wounded), 9 tanks, 13 armored vehicles, 16 artillery systems, one air defense vehicle, 11 drones and 53 vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows:

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 13 personnel concentration areas, 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes and 1 command post of Russian troops. The missile forces hit 2 artillery units, 4 personnel concentration areas and 4 control points of Russian drones.