On the night of April 16, the Air Defense Forces destroyed all 9 Shahed drones, which the Russians used to attack Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Drones were shot down within Kherson, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The Southʼs defense forces added that the military did not allow the drones to hit.