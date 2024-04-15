The British Foreign Ministry explained why London does not help Ukraine shoot down Russian missiles

British Foreign Minister David Cameron explained why, unlike Israel, which London helped shoot down Iranian drones last weekend, his country does not help Ukraine in the same way.

In an interview with LBC, he noted that shooting down Russian drones or missiles could escalate the war and lead to its expansion.

"If you want to avoid an expansion of the war in Europe, the only thing you need to avoid is a direct confrontation between NATO forces and Russian forces. This would be a danger of escalation," he explained.

According to him, the use of fighter jets "is not necessarily the best way to shoot down missiles and drones, because air defense systems are more effective." He emphasized that Ukraine has a great need for Patriot systems.

Iranʼs attack on Israel

Over the weekendб Iran carried out a large-scale attack on Israel, this was a response to the attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus. Aircraft of the Royal Air Force of Great Britain shot down several attack drones during a massive missile attack by Iran on Israel.

After that, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that Israel has the right to respond to a large-scale attack by Iran, but London hopes that it will not do so.

On April 14, President Zelenskyy noted that this shelling was repulsed as a team with allies, and Ukraine also needs such a consolidation of forces.