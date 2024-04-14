Russian aviation dropped a bomb on a five-story building in the village of Ocheretyne. There are victims

The Russian Air Force dropped a KAB-500 guided aerial bomb on a five-story building in the village of Ocheretine (Donetsk region).

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported that a 67-year-old woman was killed and two more people were injured. They were hospitalized. The photos published by Filashkini show the extent of the destruction and the burning high-rise building.

On Saturday, April 13, the Russian aviation already dropped anti-aircraft missiles on Ocheretyn. Then a bomb also hit a five-story building and collapsed part of the building. Filashkin wrote that there could be people under the rubble, but due to constant attacks, a search operation is impossible.

Consequences of the attack on April 13

The authorities are once again urging people to evacuate.