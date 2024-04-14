Ukrainian pilots hit the control post in Luhansk

The commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, thanked the pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the successful and effective attack on the enemy object in the temporarily occupied Luhansk on April 13, 2024.

It is about the command post of the "Center" group of troops of the Russian Federation.

"Ukrainian pilots did a great job and returned to the base. There will be more such strikes on the enemyʼs rear when Ukraine receives more missiles from our Western partners," wrote Oleschuk.

The day before, the attack on the enemy control post was confirmed by the Strategic Communications Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom). No other details were provided.

On the morning of April 13, local Telegram channels began reporting loud noises in the city and sharing photos and videos of the fire.

Leonid Pasichnyk, chairman of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired rockets at the machine-building plant, where they allegedly planned to start production soon. Also, according to him, nine people and residential buildings adjacent to the plant were injured as a result of the impact.