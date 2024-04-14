At night, the Russians attacked Kharkiv region. Air defense forces shot down all the attack drones

On the night of April 14, the Russians launched over Ukraine ten Shahed attack drones from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, as well as four S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from occupied Donetsk region.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down all drones in the Kharkiv region. The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov specified that the occupiers were targeting critical infrastructure.

In addition, the previous evening, the enemy attacked Kharkiv Oblast with artillery, mortars and aviation.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that around 9:00 p.m., the occupiers hit the village of Vesele in the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. A 61-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man died as a result of the attack. Their bodies were retrieved from the rubble.

A 40-year-old woman and a 57-year-old driver of an emergency medical team were injured in the Kupyansk district. Houses and a car were damaged and destroyed in Kharkiv region.