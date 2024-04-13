The Russians shot a civilian car in the border region of Chernihiv region. A man died

On the morning of April 13, Russian troops shot a civilian car in the border area of Novhorod-Siverskyi district, in the Chernihiv region. A man born in 1990, who was carrying groceries to local residents, died.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
The occupiers deliberately hit the car. He burst into flames. The man inside the car received fatal injuries and died.
- Russian troops are constantly shelling the border communities of Ukraine with various types of weapons. Local residents are urged to evacuate to a safer area.