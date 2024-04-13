SBU prevented an attempt on the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Prokudin

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prevented an attempt on the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin. The suspect was detained on April 10, he is a local resident of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk at the Congress of local and regional authorities, Dzerkalo Tyzhnia reports.

According to SBU, the attempt was organized in cooperation with the Russian special services. From a distance of 12 km, the Russians launched a new model of the enemyʼs FPV drone, and the suspect from Kherson directly observed and adjusted fire on Prokudinʼs car.

"Everything was documented. He was detained at the stage of the attempted assassination. The enemy drone was landed on time at the expense of our EWs," said Malyuk.

Malyuk added that SBU constantly opposes the enemyʼs penetration of critical infrastructure facilities, locations of enterprises of the defense-industrial complex. In total, according to him, 47 agent networks were discovered last year. Since the beginning of the year, 11 Russian agents have been exposed — all of them have been detained.