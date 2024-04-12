The Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy

During the day, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure and the residential sector of Sumy with air strikes. Preliminary, three people were injured.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Сумська ОВА

The impact partially destroyed the roof of a non-residential building, and a fire broke out. The fire has already been extinguished. In addition, two non-residential administrative premises and 73 windows in three residential buildings were damaged.

The day before, the Russians hit the thermal power plant in Sumy with guided aerial bombs. People were not injured.