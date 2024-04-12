He pretended to be a monk and consecrated Russian tanks. The collaborator received 10 years of imprisonment

According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a man who posed as a monk and consecrated Russian tanks during the battles for Kyiv was convicted.

This is reported by SBU.

During the occupation of Andriivka in the Bucha district, a collaborator put on a monkʼs robe and came to the position of Russian troops.

The man offered the Russians his help in the war against Ukraine. At first, he allowed a unit of the occupation group of the Russian Federation to settle in his own house. Then he provided the invaders with food and "directed" fellow villagers to their homes, which they later looted.

Also, the collaborator consecrated columns of Russian armored vehicles moving in the direction of the front line. At the same time, the man really had no relation to religion.

The man had "privileges" to freely move around the territory of the community and visit the headquarters of the occupiers.

After the liberation of the district, he remained in the village and hoped to stay in his own apartment. However, SBU documented his criminal activities and detained him in April 2022.

According to the materials of the Security Service, the court found him guilty of collaborative activity (Parts 4, 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Given that the man cooperated with the investigation, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.