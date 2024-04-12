A petition to ban the captured Russians to call has garnered 25 000 votes. The government will consider it

A petition to the Cabinet of Ministers with the demand to suspend the right of Russian prisoners of war to telephone communication has gathered the necessary 25 thousand signatures for consideration.

The petition asks that Russian prisoners not be allowed to use the telephone until Russia provides Ukrainian prisoners of war with such an opportunity on a regular basis.

The author of the petition Inna Turova emphasizes that such actions by the government of Ukraine will not violate human rights or the Geneva Convention, since the latter guarantees only the right to correspondence.

"Giving them [Russian prisoners of war] everything required by international agreements, Ukraine should take a clear position: ʼAll benefits that are provided beyond the requirements of the law are privileges. Privileges must be earned.ʼ We, who have no contact with our relatives, have the right to demand it, watching how our captured enemies communicate with our relatives thanks to our generosity," the author wrote.

Addressing on behalf of the wives, mothers and sisters of Ukrainian prisoners of war, Inna Turova wrote that during the entire period of captivity they received one "formal written message from the International Committee of the Red Cross about the stay of our loved ones in captivity."