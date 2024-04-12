State enterprise “Antonov” was transformed into a joint-stock company. The main points

From today, April 12, the state enterprise (SE) "Antonov" will be a joint-stock company (JSC).
This was reported by the companyʼs press service.
It was noted there that the changes do not affect the form of state ownership — 100% of “Antonov” JSCʼs shares are owned by the state.
The company noted that this decision opens new opportunities for development and corporate management, introduction of new technologies and modern standards.
"The transition to a corporate structure will provide a more flexible and efficient approach in all work processes and resource management," the press service added.
The acting general director of the enterprise Yevhen Havrylov emphasized that the transition to the status of a joint-stock company will provide new opportunities to attract investments, expand partnerships and optimize management processes.
- "Antonov" became the seventh enterprise of "Ukroboronprom", corporatized since the beginning of 2024, and the second joint-stock company, which was formed from the enterprises of "Ukrainian Defense Industry" JSC after the implementation of the reform of the state defense industry.
- In October 2021, the law on the reform of "Ukroboronprom" entered into force, which established the legal mechanisms for reforming the enterprises of the industry. This triggered the reorganization of Ukroboronprom enterprises and the concern itself.
- The reform envisages a radically new three-level management structure, where the state unitary and public defense enterprises of the concern are transformed into economic companies (the third, lowest level). These companies will be grouped into branch scientific and industrial associations (BSIA) according to the main nomenclature of production (second, middle level): aircraft military repair, armored vehicles, missile systems, radar systems, shipbuilding, special export. All BSIAs will be subordinated to the corporate center, the role of which will be fulfilled by the joint-stock company (the first, highest level). JSC will be subordinated to the sole shareholder — the Cabinet of Ministers.
- In March 2023, the concern "Ukoboronprom" was transformed into the joint-stock company "Ukrainian Defense Industry".