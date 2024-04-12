State enterprise “Antonov” was transformed into a joint-stock company. The main points

​​From today, April 12, the state enterprise (SE) "Antonov" will be a joint-stock company (JSC).

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

It was noted there that the changes do not affect the form of state ownership — 100% of “Antonov” JSCʼs shares are owned by the state.

The company noted that this decision opens new opportunities for development and corporate management, introduction of new technologies and modern standards.

"The transition to a corporate structure will provide a more flexible and efficient approach in all work processes and resource management," the press service added.

The acting general director of the enterprise Yevhen Havrylov emphasized that the transition to the status of a joint-stock company will provide new opportunities to attract investments, expand partnerships and optimize management processes.