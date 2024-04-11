The United States will allocate $138 million to Ukraine for the modernization of air defense

The USA has signed an agreement on the transfer of $138 million to Ukraine for the modernization of air defense systems, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.
According to Brink, the allocated funds will help maintain the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense in the face of Russiaʼs relentless attacks on the energy system and the Ukrainian people.
The day before, the US State Department approved the sale to Ukraine of the HAWK Phase III Sustainment missile system and related logistics elements for $138 million. The American side knows that Ukraine urgently needs to increase its potential to protect against Russian missile attacks and the air capabilities of Russian forces.
- HAWK is a medium-range anti-aircraft missile system that provides air defense, which is one of the main security needs of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.
- HAWK is already part of the Ukrainian air shield. Last year in October, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk, published a video of the combat operation of the HAWK air defense system, noting its "one hundred percent result."