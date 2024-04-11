The United States will allocate $138 million to Ukraine for the modernization of air defense

The USA has signed an agreement on the transfer of $138 million to Ukraine for the modernization of air defense systems, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.

According to Brink, the allocated funds will help maintain the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense in the face of Russiaʼs relentless attacks on the energy system and the Ukrainian people.

The day before, the US State Department approved the sale to Ukraine of the HAWK Phase III Sustainment missile system and related logistics elements for $138 million. The American side knows that Ukraine urgently needs to increase its potential to protect against Russian missile attacks and the air capabilities of Russian forces.