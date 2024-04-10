The US State Department has approved the sale of the HAWK air defense system and its equipment to Ukraine

The US State Department has approved the sale to Ukraine of the HAWK Phase III Sustainment missile system and related elements of logistics and program support for $138 million.

This was reported by the Agency for Cooperation in the Field of Defense Security.

The agency notes that the government of Ukraine has made a request for the purchase of equipment and services related to the support of the HAWK Phase III missile system, including design and integration for communication and interoperability, reconstruction and overhaul of HAWK air defense fire unit systems, components for re-certification, kits tools, test and support equipment, as well as technical documentation, spare parts and personnel training, along with other elements of logistics and software support.

"The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification that there is an emergency situation that requires the immediate sale to the government of Ukraine of the above defense items and services for the benefit of US national security," the agency said.

The American side knows that Ukraine urgently needs to increase its potential to protect against Russian missile attacks and the air capabilities of Russian forces.

HAWK is a medium-range anti-aircraft missile system that provides air defense, which is one of the main security needs of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.