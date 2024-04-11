The General Staff informes about the loss of 48 artillery systems by Russia. The situation at the front

During the past day, 55 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day (April 10), the occupiers lost an estimated 810 soldiers (killed and wounded), 5 tanks, 12 armored vehicles and 48 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft vehicle, 34 drones, two cruise missiles, 50 vehicles and six units of special equipment.

The situation at the front

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Terny settlement of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses.

In the Bakhmut direction, 23 attacks were repulsed in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, 6 attacks were repelled in the areas of Keramik, Berdychi, Umanske, Netaylove and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense 16 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of the Armed Forces in the Staromayorsk area of the Donetsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The Russians conducted 6 unsuccessful attacks.

Analytical project DeepState writes that the enemy advanced in Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region). Heavy fighting continues in Bohdanivka, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine and Robotyne.

DeepState / Telegram

Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft missile complex, an artillery system and an enemyʼs EW station. Units of the missile forces struck nine areas of concentration of personnel and the anti-aircraft missile complex of the Russian occupiers.