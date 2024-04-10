More than 220 illegal migrants tried to break through the Polish border from the side of Belarus. Border guards stopped them

Today at around 10 oʼclock in the morning, a group of more than 220 illegal migrants tried to break through the border of Poland from the side of Belarus. Polish border guards together with the military stopped them.

This was reported by the Border Service of Poland.

Illegal migrants tried to force their way through the border across the Pshevloka River in the Białowieża area. The Polish border service noted that the migrants were very aggressive — they threw branches of trees and stones at the patrols of the border guard and the Polish army.

During the incident, a dangerous tool made of wood and nails was seized from the foreigners.

"This attempt was successfully foiled. Migrants retreated deep into Belarus," border guards say.

The situation on the border between Belarus and Poland

In 2021, after the introduction of sanctions against Belarus for the falsification of presidential elections, suppression of the opposition and protests, a stream of migrants from the countries of the Middle East rushed to the border of the European Union (Poland, Lithuania, Latvia).

In Europe, they were convinced that the regime of Alexander Lukashenko deliberately created a migration crisis (by increasing flights from the countries of the Middle East) in order to take revenge. Official Minsk blamed the crisis on Europe, which allegedly opened the door for migrants, in particular from Afghanistan captured by the Taliban, and refuses to accept them.

In the fall of 2021, migrants stormed the borders and threw stones at the border guards. The Belarusian authorities brought them crushed stone on trucks and distributed gas canisters, they blinded the Polish border guards with laser pointers and strobe lights, and tried to destroy the border fence.

At the end of 2021, the intensity of the flow of illegal migrants decreased, however, in January 2022, Poland decided to build a wall on the border with Belarus with a length of 186 kilometers and a height of 5.5 meters.